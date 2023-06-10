Man United could trump Barcelona to sign Sofyan Amrabat

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United are in a two-way race with Barcelona to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the summer.

The 26-year-old had a brilliant World Cup with Morocco last winter, and he was the subject of interest from both United and Barcelona in January. However, neither club were prepared to negotiate a straight-cash deal. Fiorentina made it clear that they would not loan out their midfielder.

It is now reported by Calciomercato that Fiorentina are prepared to sell Amrabat for £34 million this summer with his contract due to expire in 13 months. The outlet add that Barcelona and Man United are in the mix, but the latter have more resources to satisfy Fiorentina’s request.

Top signing

Amrabat mesmerised fans during the World Cup with his work rate and defensive actions. Him and Azzedine Ounahi were a key catalyst behind Morocco excelling against the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal. Ounahi joined Marseille from Angers in January, and Amrabat is now expected to pursue a bigger challenge.

Barcelona are the dream club for the defensive midfielder, but their ongoing issues with Financial Fair Play mean that they will have to offload players first before they can make new signings. This could put United in the driving seat to sign him. Their manager Erik ten Hag was responsible for Amrabat’s breakthrough at Utretcht.

Amrabat could be seen as a deputy for Casemiro at United, and the pair could also play together if ten Hag wants more defensive solidity. If the Moroccan moves to Old Trafford, it could spell the end of Scott McTominay’s stay as he would not want to become the third choice option for the number six spot next season.

McTominay has been on the radar of Newcastle United since the beginning of the year, and it has recently emerged that Everton could also be a possible destination for him. The Scot could prefer a move to the Magpies with the opportunity to play Champions League football.