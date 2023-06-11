Arsenal eye move for Federico Chiesa

Arsenal are showing keen interest in signing Juventus forward Federico Chiesa this summer, according to La Reppublica.

The Old Lady will be looking to sell a raft of players (some of them could leave on free transfers) and they are expecting to recoup around €100m. Chiesa is one of those players who could be sold along with Dusan Vlahovic – who is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich and Liverpool are also keen to sign the 25-year-old forward. He is an exciting player to watch despite his injury problems at Juve. The Serie A giants missed out on the Champions League next season, and it will be interesting to see how they operate in the market.

La Reppublica claims that Juventus would be willing to sell Chiesa if they receive a fee of around €60 (£51m) but they may have to lower the asking price.

Arsenal are reportedly showing an interest but they could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United. Corriere dello Sport reported that Chiesa could leave Italy in the summer and United are one of the clubs vying for his signature. However, as per their report, an offer of £26-30 million plus bonuses could convince Juventus to sell.

Could be on the move?

Despite his vast talent, Chiesa has blown hot and cold since his move from Fiorentina. It has been suggested widely that Juventus are looking to offload him and bring Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United as an option.

Arsenal are primarily keen to sign one or two top-quality midfielders this summer, but Mikel Arteta could also be open to bringing in a quality attacking wide forward as well. The Gunners need support for Bukayo Saka in attack and Chiesa could emerge as a serious target.

However, Manchester United have chased Chiesa for a while so they could provide strong competition if Arsenal formalise their interest.

He is a versatile forward who can play across all positions in the attacking areas and has got great dribbling skills. He could be a handy option for both Premier League clubs if they can get him at a reasonable price.