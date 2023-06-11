Man Utd and Chelsea battle for Wojciech Szczesny

Manchester and Chelsea are showing keen interest in signing Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to a report from TuttoJuve.

The Red Devils are looking to add another goalkeeper to their ranks with Dean Henderson likely to be offloaded. David de Gea has been the first-choice keeper at the club for a decade, and he is expected to sign an extension after agreeing to take a pay cut.

However, Erik ten Hag has made it very clear that De Gea may not continue as a guaranteed starter, and Man Utd are actively looking to bring in someone who can add competition for the starting role.

United have been heavily linked with a move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, but as per TuttoJuve, they are also keen on former Arsenal goalkeeper, Szczesny.

Likewise, Chelsea are also looking to add a new keeper to their ranks, with the likes of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy facing uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have been heavily linked with a move for Andre Onana, and have had an opening bid rejected already.

Szczesny has emerged as a target for the Blues as well, and the Old Lady could look to offload the 33-year-old goalkeeper for around €10m [£8.5m], which should be seen as a bargain.

Top keeper

The Polish goalkeeper is a vastly experienced player who has managed over 500 games in his club career so far. He joined Juventus in 2017 from Arsenal and has made over 215 appearances for them in all competitions.

He has won three Serie A titles so far and would provide a strong challenge for the starting spot at either Man Utd or Chelsea. He would probably welcome the opportunity to return to the Premier League once again if either of the clubs make a move.

However, both clubs should avoid signing him. Goalkeepers usually have a long career, and in that respect, Szczesny can continue for three or four years easily at the top level. But, right now Chelsea and United need young goalkeepers who can represent the clubs for years to come.