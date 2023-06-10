Man Utd could sign Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund this summer

Manchester United are keen on signing Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer window but would need to make a ‘maxi offer’ to get the deal done, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Italian online portal claims United have not made an official move for the 20-year-old just yet and will need to make a huge offer to convince the Serie A side into selling one of their prized assets.

Man Utd are in the market to sign a proven goal scorer and have been linked with a host of strikers including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Goncalo Ramos, and Tammy Abraham.

However, it is believed the club’s priority is to sign Kane but it won’t be easy as the 29-year-old has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid as a possible replacement for Karim Benzema – who joined Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal.

The French striker who, won 25 trophies including five Champions Leagues and four La Ligas in 14 years with Madrid, made the shock exit on Tuesday forcing the club into the transfer market to sign his replacement.

Tottenham are also willing to keep hold of Kane even though he has one year left on his contract, hence United need to keep their options open.

Reinforcement

Man Utd signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on-loan for the second half of last season but he is set to return to Turf Moor following his underwhelming performances for the club. He scored just two goals and registered three assists in 31 games in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his forward line this summer and has identified Hojlund as a potential transfer target. It is claimed in the report that United contacted Atalanta regarding the Danish forward’s availability this summer as they look to prepare a bid for him.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, if Manchester United ‘were to offer an amount of around £51m (€60m)’ for Hojlund, it would be ‘disrespectful’ for Atalanta to say no taking into account they bought him for £ 15m (€17m) a year ago.

The highly-rated forward scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances for Atalanta as they finished fifth in the Serie A and secured qualification to the UEFA Europa League.

He was one of the standout players for Atalanta last season and would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they could make the offer and get their man this summer.

