Arsenal enter talks to sign Timothy Castagne

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have entered talks with Leicester City to sign defender Timothy Castagne this summer.

The Belgian star has made over 100 appearances for the Foxes, but he is expected to leave after their relegation from the Premier League. As per Tavolieri, Arsenal are keen on signing the 27-year-old.

The respected journalist adds that the Gunners consider the right-back as the back-up target to Ivan Fresneda. The club have started talks with the Foxes to find a deal, and things could develop quickly.

Squad depth

Arsenal currently have Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares as the right-back choices. However, Soares is most likely to be sold as he is about to enter the final year of his contract with the club.

In that case, White could be the only fit right-back for the start of next season, considering Tomiyasu has been ruled out until September at least after his knee surgery. His recovery could be delayed too.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to be wary of the situation, and Castagne could come in as a back-up option. The Belgian had a difficult season at Leicester, but he has been good defensively in the last few campaigns.

The £24 million star also has the ability to operate from the left-back spot. His versatility could benefit the London giants, who seem to be preparing for the departure of Kieran Tierney, likely to Newcastle United.

Arteta will have plenty of funds to spend after the club’s return to Champions League football, but that does not mean that the Spaniard will want to spend big on signings that could arrive as potential back-ups.

The midfield department is the main area of focus for the Gunners head coach. A major chunk of the budget could go into the purchases of West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.