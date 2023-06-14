Liverpool enter talks to sign Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga

Liverpool have opened negotiations with Celta Vigo ahead of a move for Spain midfielder Gabri Veiga in the summer transfer window, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds have already signed Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract in a deal worth £55m and are looking to add up to two more midfielders to their squad.

James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who departed Anfield after their contracts expired – may all have to be replaced as Jurgen Klopp looks to revamp his midfield options ahead of next season.

Veiga has emerged as a prime target with Fabrizio Romano claiming the 21-year-old La Liga star is one of the players the Merseysiders are monitoring this summer. He has a release clause of £34m which is believed could suit the Reds in their search for more midfield reinforcements.

Liverpool could face stiff competition for Veiga’s signature from Chelsea after the Blues missed out on Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Paris Saint‑Germain but Klopp is keen on getting his man this summer before the squad reconvenes at for pre-season on July 8.

New Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is faced with an uphill task of signing elite players for the club this summer following their disappointing campaign last season.

Reinforcement

Liverpool have been linked with a move for several midfielders including Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse, Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds have verbally agreed personal terms with OGC Nice midfielder Thuram ahead of a possible move to England and are still working on other deals as they look to build a squad able to compete for trophies next season and qualify for the Champions League after missing out last term.

Fabrizio Romano told the That’s Football YouTube show, via the Liverpool Echo, that Liverpool have opened talks to sign Veiga. However, the Italian journalist says it’s an open race for his signature as he’s being monitored by many Premier League clubs.

“Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo is one of the players Liverpool are monitoring,” Romano said as quoted by Liverpool Echo. “Really appreciated by many Premier League clubs. There is an open race, but this is a very interesting player with a €40m [£34m] release clause included into his contract, he’s one to watch.”

Veiga has emerged as one of the best young talents in Spain following his impressive display for Celta Vigo last season. He scored twice in their 2-1 win over champions Barcelona on the final day of the season to escape relegation from La Liga.

The Spanish midfielder made 40 appearances across all competitions, netted 11 goals, and registered four assists for Celta Vigo.

