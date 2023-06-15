Liverpool step up efforts to sign Nice star Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their efforts to sign OGC Nice star Khephren Thuram this summer, as per Football Transfers.

After securing Alexis Mac Allister’s signature, it has widely been suggested that the Reds are planning to purchase two more midfielders in this transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Manu Kone and Thuram emerging as serious targets in recent times.

According to the report by Football Transfers, Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign Thuram this summer and have already reached a verbal agreement with him regarding the personal terms.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club have opened formal negotiations with Nice to secure the Frenchman’s service and the midfielder is keen on joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Football Transfers also states that the French side want a fee of around £51m[€60m] to let their star man leave so it seems Liverpool will have to spend big to sign the 22-year-old.

Thuram to Liverpool

However, the report says that Liverpool are set to face tough competition from Newcastle United and PSG in getting any potential deal done for Thuram as they are also lining up a swoop for him.

The 22-year-old still has two years left in his current contract so Nice are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

Klopp likes to play a high-pressing style of football and in order to maintain the intensity throughout a full game, the German boss prefers to deploy a hard-working midfield trio in a 4-3-3 system.

Thuram could be an ideal signing to play in Klopp’s system as he is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

The Frenchman is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be an excellent signing for Liverpool if they manage to get a deal done for him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to sign Thuram to reinforce their engine room in this summer transfer window.