Liverpool interested in signing LASK’s Keito Nakamura

Liverpool are among a host of top clubs eyeing a move for LASK attacking midfielder Keito Nakamura in the summer transfer window, according to Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims the highly-rated Japanese international is attracting interest from all across Europe following his impressive displays in the Austrian top flight last season.

The Daily Mail says that Liverpool are showing a keen interest in Nakamura but the Reds will face stiff competition from the likes of Aston Villa, Burnley, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lille, Lyon, Reims and Feyenoord.

Nakamura has emerged as one of the best talents in the Austrian Bundesliga following his impressive performance for LASK – who finished third in the league with 35 points from 32 matches played.

The 22-year-old netted 17 goals and recorded eight assists in 36 games in all competitions for LASK. He was a delight to watch last term in the Bundesliga with his dazzling skills and dribbling ability.

He is a versatile player and can play across the frontline including right and left-wing or as a central attacking midfielder. He may not be a household name yet but he has the potential to become a top player.

Nakamura has featured for Japan at all youth levels from the U-17 level through to the senior level. He has racked up 18 appearances and scored eight goals in return, while he has only made one appearance for the senior national team.

Reinforcement

According to Daily Mail, LASK may feel this summer is the best time to cash-in on Nakamura with several clubs interested in securing his signature.

Liverpool have been active so far in the transfer market, having already completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton on a five-year contract in a deal worth £55m.

The Reds have lost the likes of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner following the expiration of their contracts. Fabio Carvalho has been linked with away from Anfield and Jurgen Klopp’s side have turned down a bid from RB Leipzig.

It is believed that the 20-year-old is not in Klopp’s plan for next season and the club are ready to allow him to leave on loan or could actually sell the attacking midfielder but with a buy-back clause inserted in his contract, hence they will need to further reinforce their squad and Nakamura has emerged as a potential transfer target.

Nakamura is valued at just £7m by Transfermarkt but LASK could demand more to sell the highly-rated youngster and he would be a decent signing for Liverpool if they could get a deal done.

