Man Utd keeping a close eye on Atalanta star Hojlund

Manchester United have been monitoring the development of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund ahead of a potential summer move, as per the Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils have prioritised strengthening their attack this summer and Harry Kane has been mentioned as their primary target.

However, it has recently been reported that Man Utd have pulled the plug on this deal as they believe Tottenham aren’t willing to sell their star man to a direct rival.

While citing and translating the print version of Ekstra Bladet, Sport Witness says that after deciding to pull out of the Kane race, the record Premier League may now intensify their efforts to purchase Hojlund.

It has even been reported that Man Utd are preparing to submit an official proposal to sign the 20-year-old and the player is open to moving to Old Trafford.

Hojlund to Man Utd

The Danish outlet also claims that Man Utd’s scouts will watch Hojlund closely once again when he will be in action for Danmark against Northern Ireland tonight. So, it appears Man Utd are indeed seriously considering making a move for the Atalanta star to bolster their frontline.

It has been suggested that having signed Hojlund last summer, Atalanta aren’t going to let their star man leave for cheap. They are demanding a fee of around £60m[€70m] plus add-ons for the 20-year-old so it seems Man Utd will have to spend big to lure the youngster to Old Trafford this summer.

Hojlund is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class forward in the future. So, he would be a shrewd signing for United should they manage to secure his signature.

However, he is still very young and needs time to develop his career. So, he won’t be able to help United in achieving their lofty ambitions straightaway should he joins the club this summer.

Therefore, Ten Hag’s side should also sign an experienced striker along with purchasing Hojlund to bolster their attacking department in this transfer window. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Hojlund this summer.