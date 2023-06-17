Liverpool eyeing a summer swoop for Inter ace Nicolo Barella

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping tabs on Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella ahead of a potential summer move, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri back in 2018 from Cagliari on an initial loan deal before signing permanently the following year. Upon moving to the Giuseppe Meazza, Barella has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, helping his side in winning a Scudetto and several domestic cup competitions over the last few years.

The Italian’s impressive displays for Inter have attracted the attention of several big European clubs in recent times with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, the Reds have prioritised revamping their engine room this summer and have reportedly decided to sign up to three new midfielders.

They have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and it seems they will now intensify their efforts to sign two new midfield options. Several players have been linked with a move to Liverpool over the last few months with Barella now emerging as a serious target.

Barella to Liverpool

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Newcastle United are closing in on a deal to sign Barella for a £50m fee. But, Romano has denied that claim and said that although the Magpies have been showing ‘genuine interest’ in him, they haven’t made any progress yet over this deal.

On the other hand, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Liverpool have been monitoring Barella’s current situation so they could make a concrete approach to purchase him over the coming weeks.

The journalist further claims that Inter don’t want to sell their star man for the reported £50m price. So, Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to splash the cash to purchase Barella should they opt to formalise their interest.

Romano wrote:

“Liverpool monitoring Barella — no way for £50m;”

Barella still has three years left in his current contract so Inter are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in this summer.

Barella is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also works extremely hard without possession. The Inter star would be a perfect option to play in Klopp’s high-pressing system so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool should they decide to secure his signature in this transfer window.