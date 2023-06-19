Arsenal have strong & concrete interest in Romeo Lavia

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have a concrete and strong interest in signing Southampton midfielder and Chelsea target Romeo Lavia this summer.

The London heavyweights are currently in advanced discussions to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice, but they are also exploring the possibility of landing another midfielder in the transfer window.

As per Romano, Lavia is a top name on the Arsenal shortlist, and the club have an excellent relationship with the player’s camp. Talks have already taken place, but timing is key with Chelsea also interested.

Huge potential

Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City during last summer’s transfer window. He had a superb start to his Premier League career, delivering a number of stand-out performances.

The youngster is now expected to leave the Saints after their top-flight relegation, and it appears Arsenal are looking to gain advantage over the likes of Chelsea in the pursuit of the highly-rated midfielder.

As Romano said, Arsenal have a good association with the player’s agents, considering they also represent Bukayo Saka. The Gunners graduate recently committed his long-term future to the club.

Lavia would be a top-class recruit for Arsenal, given his huge potential. Last season, he grabbed the attention with his passing and ability to break down attacks with key challenges in his own half.

The £45 million star could be seen as a successor to Thomas Partey, but there are also suggestions that he could succeed the Ghanaian. Romano has said that there is a concrete chance that the 30-year-old leaves the club.

Partey had a good first half to the campaign with the London outfit, but his form dwindled in the final months of the season and there was a stage where Jorginho was picked to start ahead of him.

The ex-Atletico star regained his place for the final two games of the top-flight season and only time will tell whether he has played his final competitive game in the red and white colours of Arsenal.