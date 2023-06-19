Romano: Kai Havertz wants to play for Arsenal

According to well-respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has given the green light to join Arsenal after agreeing personal terms.

The German star failed to impress for Chelsea last season. He accumulated just 9 goals and 1 assist from 47 appearances for the club. Despite this, Arsenal are keen on acquiring his signature, and they are negotiating with their London rivals.

Romano has now revealed that Havertz wants to play for Arsenal after agreeing terms over a contract. There is hope that a transfer deal could be finalised following the international break.

New challenge

Havertz had a rough campaign with Chelsea last season. He was one of their underperforming stars and got plenty of criticism from the fans. This has, however, not hampered his reputation as a player.

Real Madrid were the first club to express an interest in signing him before Arsenal entered the race. Bayern Munich have also joined the pursuit of the 24-year-old, but it seems he could stay in England.

Arsenal’s plans for Havertz are currently unknown. He is capable of playing anywhere in attack, but could be seen as an option to compete with Gabriel Jesus for the centre-forward spot next season.

In that case, the London giants could open the door to sell Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun. Balogun is expected to leave in the search for regular minutes, and Nketiah could follow him as well.

Last season, Leandro Trossard was used as a false number 9 ahead of Nketiah. If Havertz joins the club, Nketiah may see his future away from Arsenal despite only signing a new contract last summer.

Havertz could also be considered as a future number 8. He started off his playing career from the position before becoming an advanced playmaker and a forward. Arsenal could reinstate him in central midfield.

The £75 million star has delivered defence-splitting passes during his time at Chelsea and could provide the same output from a more deeper position for Arsenal if he can improve his defensive awareness.