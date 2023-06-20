Liverpool plotting summer swoop for Man City ace Kyle Walker

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer swoop for Manchester City star Kyle Walker, as per the Daily Mail.

After moving to the Etihad Stadium back in 2017 from Tottenham Hotspur, the 33-year-old has established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world, winning everything with the Citizens over the last few years.

The Englishman is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with Pep Guardiola’s side yet. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent weeks and it seems Liverpool are looking to sign him by taking advantage of this situation.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Liverpool have entered the race to purchase Walker this summer. But, the report claims that securing the 33-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Man City will not sell their star man to a direct rival.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Bayern Munich have also registered their interest in the Englishman and they are in advanced talks to purchase him this summer. So, it seems the Bavarian club have stolen march on the Reds in this race.

Walker to Liverpool

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold flourished in a different role in midfield during the business end, the Englishman’s defensive frailties were heavily exposed last season and as a consequence of that, Liverpool struggled with their defensive issues.

It would be risky to deploy him as a right fullback once again next term so it is vital for the Anfield club to sign a new right-back this summer.

Walker is quick, strong, good going forward and also is excellent in defensive contributions. The Englishman is an extremely talented player and would definitely strengthen the Reds’ defence should he move to Anfield in this transfer window.

But, Walker – valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt – has already turned 33 and wouldn’t be a long-term solution for Liverpool should the Reds opt to purchase him over the coming weeks. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp’s side would be better off signing a younger right-back to reinforce their defence.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Walker in this transfer window or shift focus to alternative targets in order to strengthen their backline.