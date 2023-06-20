Arsenal Opens Checkbook to Catch Up with Man City

Arsenal are prepared to spend – and spend big – in the summer transfer window in order to catch up with Treble champion Man City.

After leading the Premier League table for most of the season until a late-season slump, Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has promised to open his sizeable wallet for the Gunners and boost their midfield in order to chase down City.

According to WynnBET sportsbook, next season’s Premier League odds are already posted, with Arsenal, City and Manchester United all among the favorites, but each squad is undergoing construction.

Arsenal dismissed 10 players earlier this month in another effort to clear out some dead weight on the pitch and on the salary ledger.

For weeks, the Gunners have been said to be chasing West Ham United captain Declan Rice with a bid up to £100 million.

Rice would give Arsenal the type of two-way player they’ve been looking for in the middle of the park, a weakness exposed when William Saliba got injured in February and Thomas Partey lost form.

Arsenal were also reportedly interested in Brighton beast Moises Caicedo, but now it appears he’s going to Chelsea, but that move also has Arsenal bearings, because it appears Mike Arteta’s club is going after Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. The German star had nine goals in 47 appearances for Chelsea last season.

This is all part of an effort to overtake the speeding freight train that is Man City and the best way for Arsenal to get there is the get big and spend big.

“When you look at City, you get the physical attribute of the players – they are six foot plus and really strong,” said Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira back in May.

Late-season losses to Brighton and Man City showed exactly where Arteta’s club needed to improve. Arsenal leadership has also shown interest in adding an attacker and two defenders.

Remember, the Gunners went after Raphinha last year during the transfer window, but he chose Barcelona over the Gunners. There is also always interest in Moussa Diaby from Bayern Leverkusen.

Signing Rice and Havertz may cost Arsenal close to £200 million, but Kroenke has indicated the money will be there.