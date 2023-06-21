Arsenal linked with move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana

Arsenal could switch attention to other midfield targets and make a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the summer transfer window, according to the Mirror.

The newspaper quotes Dutch outlet Het Nieuwsblad as saying that Onana is ‘very unhappy’ at Goodison Park and wants to leave the Toffees this summer. Everton are struggling financially and would need to sell some big-name players to raise cash this summer in bid to make signings for next season.

Onana was first linked with a move to Chelsea in January but the Blues did not follow up their interest with any concrete offer despite selling Jorginho to Arsenal and N’Golo Kante struggling with fitness and form.

The 21-year-old joined the Toffees last summer from Lille where he featured in 42 games and made three goal contributions in all competitions during his time in France. He impressed in his debut season at Everton, helping Sean Dyche’s side escape relegation from the Premier League.

The Belgium international racked up 35 appearances across all competitions, scored once, and provided two assists in the process as the Merseysiders finished 17th in the Premier League, just two points ahead of 18th-placed Leicester City.

He was part of the Belgium squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the Red Devils got eliminated from the group stage. He featured in all three games for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Alternative signing

Arsenal’s midfield top priority is to bring in West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice though the Gunners have had two offers rejected by the Hammers – who value the England international at £100m.

It is believed that the North Londoners will make another bid as they look to meet Rice’s valuation. The 24-year-old has one-year left on his current contract and has indicated that he won’t extend it, therefore West Ham need to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free.

The Mirror says that Moises Caicedo was one of Arsenal’s prime targets but they’ve cooled their interest due to Brighton’s £100m valuation. Chelsea are also reportedly closing in on a deal for the South American.

Therefore, the Gunners have turned their attention to other targets. They have held negotiations with Southampton for the signing of highly-rated midfielder Romeo Lavia but face stiff competition for his signature.

Arsenal have now been placed on alert after learning of Onana’s desire to leave Everton. According to the Mirror, Arsenal have been in contact with Onana’s representatives and could make a move for him this summer.

Mikel Arteta could be losing both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this summer, so the Spaniard would need to bring in two midfielders and Onana is now emerging as a serious target alongside Rice.

The Belgian is valued at £39m by Transfermarkt, however, he could be sold for a higher price this summer with four years left on his contract and the newspaper says Everton have previously indicated an asking price of around £47m.

