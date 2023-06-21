Arsenal agree £60m deal to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz is set to undergo his medical and sign a long-term contract with Arsenal after a deal was finally agreed with Chelsea for his signature, according to various sources.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that Mikel Arteta’s side had made an improved verbal offer worth up to £60m for the Germany international after their opening offer worth around £50m was rejected by the Blues.

However, Arsenal returned with a third offer and Fabrizio Romano says a deal has now been agreed between the two clubs. The renowned transfer expert says Arsenal will pay £60m as a ‘guaranteed fee’ with £5m potentially being paid in add-ons, meaning the deal could reach £65m.

Romano says Havertz has already agreed a long-term contract with Arsenal, reportedly worth around £210,000-a-week, and the attacker is now set to undergo his medical before signing his deal this week.

The Italian journalist claims that Havertz has played a key role in negotiations as he made clear he only wanted to join Arsenal after being convinced by the project put forward by Mikel Arteta.

Several other newspapers and media outlets are reporting this news so it looks like Arsenal are about to wrap-up their first signing of the summer with Havertz arriving from rivals Chelsea.

Cashing-in

The Blues are expected to offload several players before the end of the month to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer.

Havertz has two years left on his current contract with the West Londoners but has opted not to extend his deal, therefore Chelsea want to sell him this summer before his value drops.

The 24-year-old has 32 goals, and 15 assists in 139 appearances across all competitions, and scored the winner in the Champion League against Man City two years ago.

Havertz finished last season as Chelsea’s second top-scorer in all competitions with nine goals, just one goal behind England forward Raheem Sterling as the Blues finished 12th in the Premier League, missing out on Europe.

He is expected to provide competition to the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, and Bukayo Saka next season as Arteta sets sight on winning silverware after coming up short in their title bid.

Arsenal will be busy in the coming weeks as they look to wrap up deals for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber while Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been tipped to leave this summer.

