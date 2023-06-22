Rasmus Hojlund pushing for move to Man Utd

Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund is ‘pushing’ for a move to Old Trafford as Manchester United look to bring in a new frontman this summer, as per journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils have decided to not enter into the race to sign Harry Kane – who is valued at around £100m by Tottenham. Although he has only a year left on his current deal, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let him go without a huge fee.

As a result, United are exploring other options and Hojlund has come as a potential alternative target. The Athletic claimed recently that Hojlund’s agents SEG held talks recently with Atalanta and they were told that the striker’s fee in this market would be €100million (£85.3m).

Hojlund is believed to be on the radar of top European clubs but his price tag could be a major stumbling block. The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2022-23 campaign for Atalanta but it is still unthinkable that Man United would pay anywhere near £85m for him.

Galetti says that the striker wants a move to the Premier League and agreeing personal terms with United won’t be a major problem. He adds that submitting a formal offer is a “concrete option” for United and Hojlund is now ‘pushing’ for the deal go through.

The transfer expert told Give Me Sport: “A concrete option (for United) is to send an official offer to Atalanta. Obviously, there will be no issue on personal terms side, as the players’ statement confirms that he wants this move and is pushing to make it happen.”

Expensive

There is no doubt that Hojlund is a terrific young talent and he’s been showing real promise for both club and country having also starred for Denmark in recent times.

However, Manchester United would take a huge risk if they agree to pay a huge fee for the youngster and rely on the inexperienced striker to lead the line next season.

The Red Devils should be looking to sign a more established name. They’ve been linked with strikers like Randal Kolo Muani and Ollie Watkins, while Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez could be a very good signing for the club.