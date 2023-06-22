Man Utd join Arsenal in the race to sign Xavi Simons

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons this summer, as per the Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

After moving to the Philips Stadion from PSG last summer, the 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 19 goals and notching up eight assists in 34 league appearances, winning the Golden-boot award.

Having impressed for PSV last campaign, it appears the midfielder has attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Man Utd and Arsenal among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Voetbal International, PSV are desperate to keep hold of their star man and they have already held negotiations with the player’s representatives regarding a new deal with a salary hike.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that PSG are interested in bringing the youngster back to the Parc des Princes and they have a £5m[€6m] buy-back option – which can be triggered next month. But it will be dependent on the player as he might not want to re-sign for Les Parisiens unless guaranteed playing time is offered.

Battle

Meanwhile, Voetbal International says that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing the 20-year-old after being impressed by his displays for PSV. So, they could make a swoop for him over the coming weeks.

However, the report states that securing Simons’ signature won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Arsenal are also keen on purchasing him in this transfer window.

Simons – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract so PSV are in no rush to let their star man leave this summer and Man Utd or Arsenal will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade the Dutch giants to sell.

The youngster is a versatile midfielder and can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, can create chances for the attackers and also can finish off his chances.

With Man Utd and Arsenal planning to strengthen their midfield department this summer, Simons could be a shrewd signing if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it appears both teams have other priorities at the moment so Simons could be an alternative target that they are lining up if either club fail to purchase key midfield targets.