Tottenham join Liverpool in the race to sign Van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign VfL Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After enjoying a promising campaign in the Bundesliga last term, the 22-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times. It appears having been impressed by the Dutchman’s performances for the Wolves, several clubs around Europe have registered their interest in the centre-back, including Tottenham and Liverpool.

It has previously been suggested that the Reds are planning to strengthen their backline this summer and have been keeping a close eye on Van de Ven ahead of a potential summer move.

However, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Spurs have now joined the Merseyside club in the race to sign the Wolfsburg star, and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a possible swoop.

The journalist further claims that along with Van de Ven, Tottenham also ‘appreciate’ Edmond Tapsoba. So, they could opt to make a move for both of them over the coming weeks.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham have included Micky van de Ven on their shortlist for the new centre-back alongside Edmond Tapsoba as both are appreciated by the club. Talks already took place for Wolfsburg’s Dutch centre-back represented by team Raiola.”

Having signed a new contract in recent times, Van de Ven – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract. So, Wolfsburg are in no rush to sell their star man this summer.

However, if clubs of Tottenham and Liverpool’s stature decide to formalise their interest, then it will be difficult for the Wolves to keep hold of the Dutchman.

Van de Ven, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, technically sound, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

With Liverpool and Tottenham looking to address their defensive issues by signing a new centre-back this summer, Van de Ven could be an excellent acquisition if either club manage to secure his signature. However, it remains to be seen whether the Reds or the Lilywhites opt to formalise their interest in signing the Wolfsburg star.