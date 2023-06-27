Man United leading the pack to sign Axel Disasi

According to L’Equipe (via SportWitness), Manchester United are still leading the pack to sign Monaco defender Axel Disasi in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of Man United for several months, and it was recently reported that discussions are ongoing between the player and the club. United have yet to make a formal bid to sign the centre-back, but L’Equipe report that they continue to lead the pack to land his signature.

The French outlet reveal that other big European teams are trying to persuade him, but Disasi has his mind set on a move to Old Trafford. L’Equipe don’t mention the asking price that Monaco are looking for, but it has previously been claimed that he could leave the Ligue 1 outfit for £34 million.

Quality player

United were widely touted to sign Kim Min-jae from Napoli this month, but it seems Bayern are now clear favourites to land the South Korean. This has switched their focus to Disasi. The Frenchman is a strong defender with a dominating aerial presence, and suits the demands of the Premier League.

The Frenchman should provide good back-up in the central defensive positions for United. Last season, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were the regular choices for manager Erik ten Hag, but both of them missed games through injuries. There was a period where both were unavailable for selection.

Luke Shaw was asked to play as a makeshift centre-back alongside Victor Lindelof, but the duo were inconsistent. They dropped points against the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and Brighton in the top-flight. Disasi could come in as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who ten Hag does not have trust in.

Maguire was a regular bench warmer in the final months of last season despite United dealing with injury woes. This is a clear indication that the manager does not rate him, and he could be the player heading out of Old Trafford to compensate for the signing of Disasi from Monaco this summer.