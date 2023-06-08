Manchester United close to signing Monaco’s Axel Disasi

Manchester United are on the verge of signing France defender Axel Disasi from AS Monaco in the summer transfer window, according to L’Équipe.

The French outlet claims that although the deal is close, the two clubs have not actually commenced formal negotiations for the 24-year-old – who has been identified as a transfer target for Erik ten Hag’s side.

It is believed that United sent their scouts to watch Disasi at Monaco last season and were impressed by his overall performances in the Ligue 1 as well as in Europe.

The centre-back racked up 49 appearances across all competitions for Monaco last term, scored six goals, and provided four assists in the process as the Red and Whites finished sixth in the Ligue 1 with 65 points, just three points behind fourth-placed Stade Rennais.

Man United were linked with a move for the Frenchman in the January transfer window but the club did not make any concrete offer. However, it appears they are keen to get their man this summer.

Disasi’s contract with Monaco is set to end in 2025 and as it stands there have been no negotiations between the club and the player over a new deal, therefore the Ligue 1 giants could be forced to sell to avoid losing him at a reduced price in 12 months time.

Reinforcement

Man Utd could lose club skipper Harry Maguire in the summer after falling out with Ten Hag due to lack of playing time last season. The England centre-back has been linked with a move to Tottenham following Ten Hag’s comments about Maguire’s future at the club claiming the 30-year-old has to decide whether to stay or leave Old Trafford.

If Maguire eventually leaves Man Utd, the Red Devils will need a replacement and Disasi has emerged as a prime target. According to L’Équipe, Monaco are willing to sell Disasi for around £34m (€40m) and it is said that United are willing to meet that price.

Man Utd will compete in next season’s Champions League, hence they will need a larger squad to navigate between domestic football and Europe if they are to stand any chances of winning a silverware. Disasi would provide top class support for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez if he moved to Old Trafford.

Disasi made two appearances for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they failed to defend their title by losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw with Argentina.

The highly-rated defender is versatile and can play a number of positions across the backline as evident last term. He would be an excellent signing for United if they could get his signature.

