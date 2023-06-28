Liverpool open talks to sign Man Utd target Victor Osimhen

Liverpool have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and have held talks with the players agent, as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

Osimhen is one of the most in-demand strikers in world football after his heroics last season for Napoli. The Nigerian bagged 31 goals in 39 games to fire Napoli to the Serie A title.

His sensational form has attracted interest from a whole host of top clubs with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Man Utd, Chelsea, Newcastle United and PSG have been showing a keen interest, with the French champions having an £86m offer rejected.

The Italian outlet says Liverpool have now joined the race to sign Osimhen and have held initial talks with his agent over a potential move to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to bring in another striker following the exit of Roberto Firmino and the Liverpool boss is now eyeing an ambitious move for Osimhen.

However, not only will the Merseysiders face stiff competition from the likes of Man Utd, Napoli are also demanding a huge fee for their star man with GDS claiming it will take £154m to get a deal agreed.

Do Liverpool need Osimhen?

There is no doubt that Osimhen would improve any side in this world. Liverpool would once again become a title challenger should he join the club this summer, but that is hardly how the Reds operate in the market.

It is unthinkable that they would spend over £150m to sign Osimhen. Klopp would rather use the money judiciously in improving several areas of his squad. Moreover, the Reds have enough depth in their forward department, despite Darwin Nunez enduring a frustrating first season in England.

Manchester United on the other hand desperately need a striker, but it’s also doubtful whether they will formalise their interest in Osimhen due to Napoli’s valuation. While the Nigerian will continue to dominate the transfer pages, chances are high that he will stay at Napoli beyond the summer.