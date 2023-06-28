Man Utd ready to make £43m Andre Onana transfer bid

According to Corriere della Sera (via SportWitness), Manchester United are prepared to make a formal £43m bid to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana in the coming days.

The Cameroonian star has been a fantastic performer for Inter since his free transfer last year. However, the club seem prepared to cash in on him this summer with the opportunity to make a huge profit.

As per Corriere della Sera, Man United are ready to put £43 million on the table for the 27-year-old goalkeeper, and that is an offer which is impossible to refuse for the Champions League finalists.

The Italian outlet also mentions that Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio has travelled to England to hold formal talks in order to try and thrash out a deal with Manchester United.

Quality

Onana has been one of the best-performing goalkeepers in European football for a while. Inter signed him for free at the expiry of his Ajax contract, and he was tremendous for them in goal last season.

The shot-stopper shared minutes with Samir Handanovic in his debut campaign, but he was predominantly their first-choice goalkeeper, making 41 appearances in all competitions.

The Cameroonian showed his class with his brilliant reflexes in goal as well as his passing range. His mobility in and around the box was another highlight during an impressive maiden season.

Inter have now opened the possibility of selling Onana, and United seem to be preparing a formal transfer bid with David de Gea seemingly on his way out. His contract expires on June 30.

The Spaniard recently agreed a new contract with a drastic salary cut, but United cancelled the deal only to propose a fresh offer with an even lower salary. De Gea is in no mood to accept those terms.

Onana could be a direct replacement for the club’s legendary goalkeeper. He has the opportunity to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag at United following their successful period together at Ajax.