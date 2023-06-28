Arsenal bid £105m for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Arsenal are locked in talks with West Ham trying to thrash out an agreement over the structure of a £105m deal to sign Declan Rice, according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners have been desperately trying to strike a deal with the Hammers in recent weeks after Mikel Arteta made Rice his number one transfer target this summer.

After Arsenal saw two offers rejected, Manchester City joined the bidding war after submitting an opening offer worth £80m plus £10m in add-ons. The £90m package was immediately rejected by West Ham – who have been holding out for at least £100m for their skipper.

Arsenal have now returned with a third improved offer with The Athletic one of several media outlets reporting that the Gunners have offered £100m plus £5m in add-ons, meaning the club-record £105m bid is above West Ham’s original valuation.

However, the Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel claims that the Hammers are still not happy with the structure of the deal. Arsenal want to pay the fee over five years while West Ham want it spread over two years.

Mokbel says the two clubs are now locked in talks this morning trying to find an agreement but he believes ‘a deal to be done’. He tweeted:

Negotiations linked to Arsenal’s £105million offer for Declan Rice to continue this morning. Structure of deal not agreeable for West Ham at this stage but a deal to be done.

The size of Arsenal’s offer doesn’t seem to be an issue, it’s just the payment structure that needs to be resolved, so the Gunners are now edging closer to making a huge statement in the transfer market.

However, Man City are still in the race and are expected to submit an improved offer of their own, so there is still a long way to go before Rice’s future is determined.

Top signing

Rice is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He was key for West Ham as they won their first title in 43 years after beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League earlier this month.

By virtue of winning of Europa Conference League title, the East Londoners have qualified for next season’s Europa League despite finishing 14th in the top-flight. The 24-year-old racked up 50 appearances for West Ham last term and made nine goal contributions in all competitions.

Moises Caicedo, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, Romeo Lavia, and Orkun Kokcu have all been linked with a move to Arsenal, however, Rice is the club’s top priority and an agreement with West Ham could be reached soon.

