Liverpool lead race to sign Man Utd target Pavard

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Manchester United target and Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard this summer, as per the Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to strengthen the squad in this transfer window in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season. Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping the engine room but adding reinforcements to the backline is seemingly on the German boss’ agenda as well.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Micky van de Ven, Antonio Silva and Goncalo Inácio being among them. But, Pavard is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has been suggested that the Frenchman has entered the final year of his current contract and has decided not to sign an extension with Bayern in order to take a new challenge in his career. So, Thomas Tuchel’s side are reportedly ready to cash-in this summer in fear of losing him for free and they are prepared to accept a fee of around £26m.

Battle

Meanwhile, it has previously been reported that Man Utd are planning to strengthen their backline as well and they have identified Pavard as a serious target.

However, now according to the report by Calciomercatoweb, Liverpool are ‘above all’ to sign Pavard and they are preparing to submit an official offer soon.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club’s bid will match Bayern’s valuation so the defender’s transfer to Anfield is ‘imminent’. Therefore, it appears Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Pavard and beat United in this race.

Pavard is a versatile defender – who can play as a centre-back as well as a right-back. He is quick, technically sound, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, is excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well.

The France international is a highly talented player and would certainly be a great signing for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually manage to beat Man Utd in this race and sign Pavard in this transfer window.