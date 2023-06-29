Liverpool ‘progressing’ in talks with Nice to sign Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly opened formal talks with OGC Nice to sign Khephren Thuram and the negotiations between the two clubs are ‘progressing’ well, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Merseyside club have prioritised freshening up their ageing midfield this summer. They are seemingly willing to purchase at least two new midfielders after letting James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain leave the club for free.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and they are now exploring the possibility of signing another midfielder.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks with Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Dominik Szoboszlai being among them. But Thuram is reportedly on their radar as well.

Writing on Twitter, Galetti has reported that Liverpool have opened formal negotiations with Nice to sign the Frenchman and they are looking to finalise a deal for a fee of around £34m-£39m[€40m-€45m].

Thuram to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that talks between the two clubs are ‘progressing’ well and there won’t be any problems for Klopp’s side to agree on personal terms with the player. So, it seems Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign Thuram in recent times.

Galetti said:

“Talks between Liverpool and OGCNice for Khephren Thuram are progressing. The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around €40/45m. No issues on personal terms.”

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, can play in the deep-lying midfielder role but can also be deployed in the number eight position. He is dynamic, technically sound, strong, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and is also excellent in defensive contributions.

Klopp likes to play a high-pressing style of football and Thuram possesses the necessary attributes to play in the German boss’ system. So, the Nice star would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they sign him this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to get a deal done for Thuram in this transfer window in order to bolster their engine room.