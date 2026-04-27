Liverpool make Real Betis star Abde Ezzalzouli ‘top target’ for summer

Liverpool have identified Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli as a ‘top target’ to reinforce their attack next summer, according to Fichajes.

Having relocated from Morocco to Spain at age 7, Abde spent most of his formative years there.

His early pathway began at Elche before progressing to Hércules CF, where his qualities attracted the interest of Barcelona, which subsequently brought him into their renowned La Masia academy in 2021.

The winger made his senior debut for the Catalan giants in a 1–1 La Liga encounter with Alavés on October 30, 2021, entering the pitch in the 80th minute as a replacement for Óscar Mingueza.

His spell with the Catalan side proved short-lived, departing after 17 outings to join Real Betis, where he has since rediscovered both rhythm and confidence.

Since arriving at the Andalusian club, he has accumulated 123 appearances — 38 of them coming this season — while enjoying one of the most productive periods of his career, recording 12 goals alongside 12 assists across all competitions.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have identified Abde as their ‘top target’ to reinforce Arne Slot’s attack next season.

The Reds are in search of a reliable replacement for Mohamed Salah and have been impressed by the Moroccan’s speed, dribbling, and creativity, having been watching him for weeks, according to the report.

‘Top target’

Having rejected a £34m offer last summer, Betis have placed a £51m price tag on the 24-year-old attacker, and Liverpool are willing to meet their valuation to sign him in the summer, Fichajes adds.

Since completing his move from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has played a transformative role at Liverpool, serving as a driving force behind the club’s resurgence.

On a personal level, he has accumulated a host of major honours, including the Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2018, two Premier League Player of the Year awards (2018, 2025), four Golden Boots (2017–18, 2018–19, 2021–22, 2024–25), and two African Footballer of the Year titles.

Replacing the Egyptian international would be a daunting task, and even with several names mentioned, Abde is now on the shortlist.

Liverpool secured their third consecutive win in the Premier League on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Alexander Isak and Andrew Robertson netted the Reds’ goals in the first half before Florian Wirtz netted a third in stoppage time after Daniel Munoz had halved the deficit for the Eagles.