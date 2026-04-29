Liverpool interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa to replace key man

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is out with an injury and while he might be back in action before the Premier League campaign ends, it remains to be seen whether he will be at the club next season.

The Brazilian international has been exceptional in between the sticks for the Reds since the last several seasons, contributing most notably to two Premier League wins and a Champions League triumph.

With that said, Liverpool will have a tough task at replacing him and as per Graeme Bailey, they have shortlisted Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential summer signing given his strong performances for club and country lately.

It is believed he has a £52 million release clause in his contract with Porto, and it is likely that Liverpool would need to trigger it if they are to sign the Portuguese international, touted as one of the world’s best shot-stoppers.

Costa the complete package

Diogo Costa would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool. His attributes make him the perfect fit in goal for the Reds and at the age of only 26, he has a fair share of his career ahead of him, including his prime years.

Costa has a commanding presence in goal and can cover the sticks superbly, thanks to his intelligent positioning. He has strong reflexes and also handles crosses into the box confidently.

In possession, Costa is capable of playing short and long passes accurately and has been a cornerstone of Porto’s system revolving around building from the back, making him an ideal modern solution in goal for Liverpool.

At £52 million, his price tag might well be justified if he performs well at Anfield although it will be interesting to see whether Liverpool are ready to spend that kind of money on replacing Alisson Becker or are ready to trust Giorgi Mamardashvili as their primary option for at least a season.