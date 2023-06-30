Liverpool dealt Federico Valverde transfer blow

Liverpool are desperately trying to bolster their midfield this summer. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion after previously being linked with Jude Bellingham before he joined Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp wants more reinforcements and Liverpool are rumoured to have recently made a bid for Federico Valverde. Dani Serrano of El Nacional claims that the Reds lodged an offer worth £77m [€90m] for the 24-year-old South American.

However, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his YouTube channel and has played down the chances of Liverpool signing Valverde, saying Real Madrid have no intention of letting him leave this summer.

Valverde joined Los Blancos from Penarol in 2016 and has gone on to make 204 appearances in all competitions since rising through the youth ranks to the first-team, scoring 18 goals with 15 assists. He featured 36 times for the reserves and U19s before being a regular in the senior squad.

The Uruguayan international scored 12 goals with seven assists from 56 games last season, helping Real win the Copa De Rey, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Los Blancos were runners-up in La Liga and the Supercopa de España while being semi-finalists in the Champions League, so Valverde has no desire to leave.

Valverde signed a new deal until 2027 back in 2021 and has a release clause of €1bn, so Real have no obligation to sell. Even with Jude Bellingham coming in from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Valverde is rated highly at the club and shouldn’t fear losing his place in the starting eleven.

Romano isn’t even sure if El Nacional’s reporting of Liverpool’s alleged bid is even true, as they would have known Real won’t sell him. Los Blancos wouldn’t dream of being undercut for Valverde either, as his market value on Transfermarkt is €100m, so Liverpool would need to increase their offer to stand a chance of getting a deal done.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to sign at least one more central midfielder, as James Milner has joined Brighton, Naby Keita is joining Werder Bremen, Arthur Melo has returned to Juventus, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is being released.