Chelsea pressing to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea are pressing to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window.

The London giants recently confirmed the purchase of Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but they are still keen on pursuing a marquee striker over the coming weeks. As per Corriere dello Sport, Vlahovic is the main target for Chelsea, and they are pushing hard to find an agreement with Juventus.

The Italian outlet add that Juventus are prepared to consider his sale for £69 million. Chelsea are currently front-runners in the pursuit of the Serbian, but it is claimed that they could face competition from other English clubs as well as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Talented striker

Vlahovic was regarded as one of the best strikers in European football during his time at Fiorentina. He was brilliant during the 2021 calendar year, scoring 37 goals for the Serie A outfit. However, he has failed to replicate the same form since his move to Turin in January 2022.

Vlahovic has accumulated only 23 goals and six assists from 63 games for Juventus thus far. A lot more was expected from him, and it appears the Bianconeri are open to selling him for the right price. A move to a new club could change his fortunes, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will win the race.

The London giants have the funds to afford his signature. They recently went on a huge selling spree in the transfer market, and are now expected to spend the funds on the purchase of new signings. Jackson was signed recently, but the club may want someone more experienced to be their first-choice striker.

Vlahovic has been identified as the main target, but Chelsea could face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. United are yearning for a top-class striker ahead of next season while Spurs could make a serious move if they lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich during the summer.