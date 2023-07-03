Man Utd really want to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United really admire Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but they need to pay a premium price to land him, as per transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla.

The Red Devils need to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and they have been linked with a host of players including Hojlund. The Danish striker is seen as an emerging star in world football, and several top clubs are vying for his signature.

The Serie A giants are under no pressure to sell him at the moment, and they demand a fee of around €60 million (£51m), according to Pedulla, which is too much for someone who is yet to make his mark in world football in the truest sense.

Man Utd have already agreed a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea, but they need more quality upfront. Tottenham striker Harry Kane was targeted by the club, but United decided to drop out of the race but learning that Daniel Levy won’t reduce his asking price, which is around £100m.

As a result, they are looking at other options, and Hojlund is being targeted but his price tag could prove to be a big stumbling block as well.

Must take a strong stance

Over the years, United have badly performed in the transfer market, spending way above a player’s true valuation. At some point, it needs to be stopped.

The Red Devils have already made an opening offer of £40m for Hojlund, according to Pedulla, but it was rejected. Man Utd thought the offer was fair but Atalanta feel the 20-year-old is worth more. He was involved in 16 goals last season, and needless to say, he is a player with loads of potential.

Atalanta are looking for a premium fee for the youngster, but Man United must take a strong stance here. The club should either look to lower the asking fee and make it a package deal, or they must quit the race if the Serie A club do not entertain the idea of lowering the price.