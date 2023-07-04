Liverpool urged to sign Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer

Ex-Liverpool striker turned pundit Stan Collymore has urged the Merseyside club to sign former Manchester United star Marcel Sabitzer in this transfer window.

After enjoying stellar time with RB Leipzig, the 29-year-old joined Bayern Munich back in 2021 in a £13m deal. However, the move didn’t pan out for the Austrian as he struggled to find regular game-time at the Allianz Arena.

Having failed to showcase his best for the Bavarian club, the midfielder opted to sign for Man Utd in a short-term loan deal last January to resurrect his career.

However, Sabitzer seemingly failed to impress United boss Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils have decided not to sign him permanently and have sent him back to Munich.

Writing on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Bayern Munich are ready to let Sabitzer leave in this transfer window and are prepared to accept as little as £13m [€15m].

Sabitzer to Liverpool

Now, during an interview with Caught Offside, Collymore has said that it is surprising to see that Man Utd aren’t looking to sign Sabitzer, given he is available for a bargain £13m deal.

The pundit further states that if United aren’t willing to make a move for him, then Liverpool should consider signing him as he is a Premier League proven star and is set to be available for an affordable price.

Collymore said:

“There have been recent reports that the Bavarians are happy for the Austrian to leave permanently for a fee of just €15m – if that is true, I cannot believe United haven’t snapped their hand off already. “If they’re not going to take Bayern Munich up on it, I wonder if Klopp will think about it. He’s proven he can play in the Premier League and that fee is almost too good to turn down, especially when it’s senior international-level midfielders you’re in the market for!”

Sabitzer is dynamic, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also works extremely hard without possession.

The 29-year-old possesses the necessary qualities to play in Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing style of football. So, he would be an excellent acquisition for the Merseyside club if they opt to secure his signature this summer.

However, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for him due to his Man Utd connection and it has been suggested that the Anfield club currently have other targets to revamp their engine room in this transfer window.