Chelsea considering move to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic by his agent and former Blues player Mateja Kezman, according to a report from Caughtoffside.com.

The Serbian international heads into the final year of his deal at the Italian club and his agent is seeking a solution for his future.

The online news portal claims that the 28-year-old is available for £34m. Savic has been offered to other Premier League clubs in recent weeks and Kezman has now opened talks with former club Chelsea in the hope of helping them address their midfield issues.

While Chelsea do like Savic and they are ready to consider him as a potential option, the Blues are focussed on other midfield targets, such as Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Should Chelsea move for him?

Under Mauricio Pochettino, we are witnessing a sea-change approach from the Blues. They have literally cleared out their existing midfield pack, removing some of the high earners from the club.

The likes of N’Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have been offloaded, while Connor Gallagher is also facing an uncertain future at the club.

The Argentine boss wants to make a fresh start and stamp his own authority on the squad. It appears that Chelsea want to build a completely new-looking team centered around young, promising and energetic midfielders.

Savic is 28 but he would still be a terrific signing for the West Londoners. He has enjoyed a hugely impressive career in Serie A scoring 57 goals in 267 appearances for the Biancazzuri. He is physically strong and a quintessential modern midfielder who possesses excellent technical abilities.

Chelsea have other priorities in midfield so any move for Savic may have to wait until later in the summer. Pochettino wants to secure young talents like Caicedo and Lavia – who can be signed on long-term deals. But, given Savic’s exceptional quality, they could make an exception to this strategy.