Liverpool end pursuit of Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have made a bold decision to drop out of the race for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Despite signing two midfielders this summer – Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai – already, the Reds are still looking to add one more midfielder their ranks this summer. Having lost James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita, Liverpool’s plan is to sign at least three midfielders.

Sky Sports reported this week that Thiago Alcantara could be offloaded by Liverpool if they receive a good offer. In case he leaves, the Merseysiders will look to bring in one more midfielder, but it appears that Thuram won’t be moving to Anfield.

Jacobs says that there’s “no doubt” that Liverpool explored a deal for Thuram and he is available for less than the €60m being reported. The player is even prepared to leave Nice, but Jacobs says Liverpool will not be following up on their interest in the Frenchman.

While Jacobs hasn’t mentioned why Liverpool have decided to end their interest, we can assume that Jurgen Klopp may be considering other options, such as Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Bold decision

Thuram is a quality midfielder and he would have improved Liverpool’s squad. He is young and dynamic, and perfectly suited to Klopp’s high-pressing style of football.

Therefore, it comes as a bold decision from the Reds not to pursue a deal for the French international, even though knowing that he would be available within their budget.

Probably, the Reds feel they have a better chance to sign Lavia from Southampton. Lavia has shown maturity beyond his years last season, and he can only grow into a top player under the guidance of a world-class manager like Klopp.

The Belgian is now emerging as Liverpool’s next transfer target, but the Reds will face competition from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for his signature.