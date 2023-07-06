Liverpool could take advantage of Inacio’s release clause

According to Jornal de Noticias (via SportWitness), Liverpool could sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio by taking advantage of his release clause.

The Merseyside giants had a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, and they finished fifth in the standings behind Newcastle United. Their defensive record was far from impressive, and Jornal de Noticias claim that manager Jurgen Klopp is not satisfied with his backline options.

The same outlet add that Inacio is one of the players on the German’s wishlist for the transfer window. The Anfield club sent scouts to watch the Portuguese on several occasions last season, and it’s pointed out that they could be prepared to trigger the current £39 million release clause in his contract.

Quality player

Inacio has been a consistent player for Sporting over the past couple of years. The 21-year-old is a strong ball-playing centre-back, but has also impressed with his ability to clear his lines and win aerial duels. The Portuguese may not be a starter for Liverpool, but would be a handy candidate to provide competition.

As he is naturally left-footed, he could provide a different dimension at the heart of the defence. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the regular centre-backs for Liverpool at the moment. If Inacio were to join the club, there is a possibility that one of Joe Gomez or Joel Matip could consider a new challenge.

Liverpool have shown plenty of ambition in the transfer market. They recently triggered the £60 million release clause in the contract of RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister was also signed to bolster the midfield and they could now strengthen their defence.

Inacio would be a quality acquisition as he could get better with age and experience. He is one of the best young defenders in Portuguese football and is available for a reasonable price. As Jornal de Noticias said, Liverpool could take advantage of his release clause, barring competition from elsewhere.