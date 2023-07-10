Liverpool showing ‘genuine’ interest in signing Colwill

Liverpool are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Chelsea star Levi Colwill this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times after enjoying a promising loan stint at Brighton and Hove Albion last term, assisting twice and keeping three clean-sheets in 13 Premier League starts.

The Englishman also played a key role in the recently concluded U21 European Championship, helping his nation in winning the competition.

After being impressed by the youngster’s performances in recent times, Brighton tried to purchase the defender permanently and submitted a proposal of around £30m. But Chelsea rejected the offer and have made it clear that they don’t want to let their academy graduate leave.

However, despite the Blues’ current stance, it appears Liverpool are keen on purchasing Colwill this summer and are ready to fight for the centre-back’s signature. Speaking on the Born and Red YouTube channel; Romano has reported that it is ‘100% confirmed’ Liverpool have been showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Colwill this summer.

Colwill to Liverpool

The journalist further claims that the Merseyside club ‘love’ Colwill and they think the youngster is a ‘fantastic player’. So, they could make a concrete approach to sign the 20-year-old over the coming days.

However, Romano states that securing any potential deal done for Colwill will be extremely difficult for Liverpool as Chelsea don’t want to sell the defender and they consider him as a key part of their project under Mauricio Pochettino.

Romano said:

“The interest is 100% confirmed and genuine. It is a very strong interest. People at Liverpool love Levi Colwill and they believe this is fantastic player. This is all people at the club. The interest is very strong. But at the moment, honestly, it’s really complicated to speak on this situation. “Yesterday night, after England under-21’s won the Euros, I was asking again to Chelsea side and the answer I was getting back was he was going nowhere, he is our player, he is a crucial player and part of our project. I really feel Chelsea are prepared to fight for this player.”

It has been suggested that after struggling with their defensive issues last term, Liverpool are keen on strengthening their backline by purchasing a new centre-back this summer. Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few months with Colwill being mentioned as a serious target.

Our View

The youngster is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well.

Colwill is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class defender going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

However, it seems Chelsea are reluctant to sell and it’s been reported they would want at least £40m to cash-in this summer, so Liverpool face a battle to get a deal done.