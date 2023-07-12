Perr Schuurs wants Liverpool move amid Napoli interest

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Torino defender Perr Schuurs would favour a move to Liverpool amid interest from Napoli.

The 23-year-old joined Torino from Ajax last summer, and he was one of their best performers. His progress has attracted interest from Serie A champions Napoli, but Tuttosport claim that the appeal to join Jurgen Klopp’s side is much higher for the player and his agent.

Earlier this month, the Merseyside giants failed with a £26 million transfer bid for the centre-back. Torino are looking for £34 million to sell him this summer.

Good signing

Schuurs was linked with a move to Anfield last summer, but Torino showed more interest in signing him. The transfer has helped him realise his potential. Schuurs had a wonderful debut season in Serie A where he completed 88 per cent of his passes.

The Dutchman also won 1.7 tackles and 4.1 duels per outing for the Turin club while making over 3 clearances. He is definitely enjoying the best phase of his career, and now has the opportunity to pursue a bigger challenge away from Torino this summer.

Napoli are a tempting destination with the chance to continue in Serie A, but Schuurs seems keen on taking up a new challenge in the Premier League with Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether the Reds make a renewed approach to land him.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are currently the regular central defenders under Klopp with Joe Gomez and Joel Matip providing back-up. Gomez and Matip were not at their best last season, and the manager may welcome the addition of Schuurs.

Schuurs has all the attributes to become an elite central defender. He has a strong aerial presence, and could be considered as a long-term replacement for Van Dijk. The Dutchman is now 32 years of age, and showed signs of regression last season.

Van Dijk made a few position errors in the recent campaign while also conceding a penalty. He will be aiming to put things right in the upcoming campaign, but his role could come under scrutiny if he has another mixed season at the back.