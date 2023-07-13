Liverpool make decision on signing Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool have parted company with three central midfielders this summer and could be losing a fourth if reports are to be believed, so it’s little wonder Jurgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen the engine room.

Alexis Mac Allister was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion to address the dearth in a key area, and Ryan Gravenberch was also a player on their radar, but Neil Jones of Caught Offside says Liverpool won’t be pursuing the latter.

After Bayern Munich told the Reds that Gravenberch wasn’t for sale, Liverpool went for other transfer targets, landing Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. But the 21-year-old does still have an uncertain long-term future at the Allianz Arena after making just three Bundesliga starts last season.

Gravenberch joined Bayern from Ajax in 2022 and has gone on to make 33 appearances in all competitions. He failed to hold down a regular spot under Julian Nagelsmann, however, with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala preferred, which is why Liverpool tried to capitalise on the situation.

The Reds released Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keïta this summer while Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, so Klopp arguably needs another central midfielder to bolster the ranks.

He currently has Fabinho, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Henderson and Mac Allister, but Thiago misses so many games through injury while Bajcetic and Jones aren’t holding down a starting place yet.

So while Liverpool may have put their €25m (£21m) pursuit of Gravenberch on hold, they do still need another player in the middle of the park. Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion has been loosely linked with a move to Anfield, but he looks set to sign for Chelsea this summer.

Kephren Thuram wouldn’t be a bad option as he’s an all-rounder in midfield like Jude Bellingham without Liverpool having to break the bank to sign him. Reports suggest there is still interest, so time will tell.