Liverpool could sign Benjamin Pavard

Liverpool may be on the hunt for a right-back this summer if Trent Alexander-Arnold continues playing in midfield next season and James Holland of TEAMtalk says Benjamin Pavard could be on their radar.

The 27-year-old has an uncertain future at Bayern Munich with his deal expiring in 2024, so the Bundesliga champions are considering cashing in early rather than losing him for nothing next year.

Bild (h/t GFNG ) said last month that Bayern would accept €30m (£26m) for Pavard, so he won’t break the bank. But while the French international has been playing as a centre-back in Germany, Liverpool would likely have him at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool’s first-choice right-back since 2017, but his role has changed to that of an inverted full-back, allowing him to move into midfield. He’s thriving in the new position and could stick to this role permanently, so Liverpool would need a right-back to take his place.

Pavard joined Bayern as a right-back in 2019 and has gone on to make 162 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists. He’s won four Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups, one Champions League, one German Cup, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

And while the 27-year-old was a regular last season, making 43 appearances and having a hand in eight goals, Pavard doesn’t appear to want to stay beyond 2024. He has no interest in signing a contract extension, so Liverpool may have luck bringing him to Anfield.

Pavard averaged more tackles per game in the league last season (2.3) than every Liverpool player bar Thiago (2.4). No Reds player averaged more interceptions per game than the Frenchman (1.5). Only Virgil van Dijk averaged more passes per game (80.7) than Pavard (74.4). And only two Liverpool players boasted better passing accuracy (89.9%), so he’d be a brilliant addition to the squad.

All will depend on what the 27-year-old wants to do. He’s spent his career in France and Germany, so England would be a bold new step.