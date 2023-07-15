Chelsea could propose Lukaku swap with Vlahovic

According to Corriere della Sera (via SportWitness), Chelsea could propose a ‘mega exchange’ deal to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The London giants recently signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal to bolster their strike force, but manager Mauricio Pochettino is still eyeing another experienced centre-forward. Vlahovic has been linked for the past few weeks, and Corriere della Serra claim that Chelsea could propose a swap deal for him.

Romelu Lukaku is currently deemed to surplus to requirements at Chelsea. Inter Milan are looking to re-sign him on a permanent basis but there has been no progress thus far. With Juventus also interested, the Italian outlet claim that Lukaku could be used as a makeweight by Chelsea to land Vlahovic.

Possible deal

Lukaku spent the recent campaign on loan with Inter. He fared decently with 14 goals and 7 assists, and the Milan giants are determined to re-sign him on a permanent deal. So far, Inter have not met the £39 million asking price for the Belgian, and Chelsea seem reluctant to lower their demands for the striker.

This could open up the possibility of a swap deal with Juventus. If Lukaku gives the green light, Chelsea could include him in a part-exchange deal to land Vlahovic, who is currently valued at £56 million. In doing so, Chelsea would save funds, and also get the chance to offload Lukaku, who is one of their highest earners.

Vlahovic has had a tough time at Juventus since moving from Fiorentina 18 months ago. He has accumulated 23 goals and 6 assists from 63 games. A lot more was expected from him. The Serbian is now prepared to leave Juventus, and Corriere dello Sport claim that he is ready to try another league next season.

Chelsea could be his next destination with manager Mauricio Pochettino being an admirer. The Argentine is eyeing another good finisher in the box, and Vlahovic has shown in the past that he can be a regular goalscorer. If he can revive his form and confidence, he could be a top signing for the Blues.