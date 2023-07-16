Liverpool lead race to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia

Liverpool are favourites ahead of Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to complete the signing of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims that Southampton need to sell Lavia following their relegation from the top flight after finishing rock bottom of the Premier League table last season.

Football Insider says Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all showing a keen interest in signing the teenager, however, the three clubs are yet to submit an official bid.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the St Mary’s Stadium following his outstanding performances for the Saints – racking up 35 appearances and making two goal contributions.

He joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer but it looks like after just one season at the club, he could be on the move once again.

While Arsenal and Chelsea are big admirers of Lavia’s, Football Insider claims that Liverpool are leading the race to sign the midfielder as the Merseysiders are convinced they have persuaded the player to choose them over their London rivals.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are prepared to make an initial offer for Lavia but they are waiting on Jordan Henderson’s final decision. The England midfielder is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq and has already agreed personal terms with the club.

Klopp is keen on revamping his midfield options and has already brought in Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai. It is expected that Liverpool will add at least two midfielders if Henderson leaves and Lavia has emerged as a serious target.

Midfield reinforcement

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the market to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. The Gunners have signed West Ham midfielder Declan Rice but are eyeing Lavia as a potential replacement for Thomas Partey if he leaves for Saudi Arabia.

The Blues are reportedly on the verge of signing Brighton youngster Moisés Caicedo, but they need more midfield reinforcements after letting several players leave this summer.

However, it appears Liverpool are the front-runners to sign Lavia. Klopp could also lose Fabinho this summer after another Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad expressed interest in the Brazil midfielder.

Lavia, who is valued at £50m by Southampton, represented Belgium at the just-ended UEFA European Under-21 Championship and would be an exciting addition for any club.

Read more: Liverpool receive boost in pursuit of 6ft 3in star, club ready to do £43m deal – report