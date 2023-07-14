Liverpool told to pay £43m to sign Khephren Thuram

Liverpool have reportedly received a big boost in pursuit of Khephren Thuram as OGC Nice are ready to lower their valuation to let the midfielder leave this summer, as per the French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is an open secret that after enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to revamp their engine room ahead of next season.

They have already opted to let Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club and have purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

It has been reported that the Merseyside club are keen on signing another midfield option over the coming weeks. They have been linked with numerous options in recent times with Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenberch and Federico Valverde being mentioned as potential targets but, Thuram is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has previously been suggested that Nice are demanding a £51m fee to sell their star man this summer. However, now according to the report by Foot Mercato (via the Daily Star), the Ligue 1 side have decided to lower their valuation and are ready to accept a fee of around £43m.

Thuram to Liverpool

The report further claims that Liverpool are keen on signing Thuram to strengthen their engine room so they could opt to accelerate their efforts to sign the midfielder soon.

However, the report states that securing the 22-year-old’s service won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Bayern Munich are also eyeing a swoop for him.

Thuram, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is dynamic, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute defensively as well.

The 22-year-old is a highly talented midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Klopp’s high-pressing style of football. So, he would be an ideal signing for Liverpool if they manage to secure his signature this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Thuram to bolster their midfield department in this transfer window.