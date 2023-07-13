Liverpool set to bid for Romeo Lavia if Jordan Henderson leaves

Liverpool are ready to make an opening offer for Romeo Lavia but they are waiting on a final decision from Jordan Henderson before making the move, as per journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Henderson could leave the club in the summer as he’s been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia. According to The Athletic, the Reds skipper is “leaning towards accepting” an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Steven Gerrard, who is the new manager of Al Ettifaq, is the main driving force in bringing the 33-year-old to the Saudi club. The England international is considering a life-changing offer where he can quadruple his Liverpool salary.

Henderson has won every major trophy with the Reds and although he has two years remaining on his contract he signed in the summer of 2021, his potential departure means there would be a void needing to be filled in midfield.

The Athletic claims that if Henderson gives his approval to the move, Liverpool will immediately hold talks over a deal. After that, Tavolieri claims the Reds will make a formal offer for Lavia.

The journalist says the 19-year-old wants to join Liverpool after holding talks with Jurgen Klopp, but Southampton are reportedly wanting £50m for his signature due to interest from several other clubs.

The Reds consider Lavia as a “big prospect” for the future, and they are actively working on making space for his arrival, provided Henderson leaves. It won’t be a major issue for Liverpool to agree personal terms with the Southampton midfielder.

🔴 Been told #LiverpoolFC waiting for Jordan Henderson final word about #AlEttifaqFC🇸🇦 before sending first bid for Romeo #Lavia. Belgian player talked to Jürgen Klopp and wants to play for the Reds. Reds truly believe he is definitely a big prospect for the future and was… pic.twitter.com/4Yxx9CcMB9 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 12, 2023

Lavia to replace Henderson?

If Henderson moves to Saudi Arabia, it will be a massive statement of intent from the Gulf League. Henderson is still fit and playing on top of his game unlike some of the players signed by Saudi clubs.

He is the skipper of one of the top clubs in Europe, and to lure him away with a massive wage package indeed raises eyebrows.

Lavia is a fantastic young midfielder who did exceedingly well for the Saints last season. While he will be a superb addition to the squad, one cannot help but think Jurgen Klopp’s side will lack a bit of experience and leadership in the dressing room, if Henderson leaves.