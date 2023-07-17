Liverpool consider Kalvin Phillips to replace linked-away duo

Liverpool were already on the hunt for midfielders this summer after James Milner left to join Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer, Naby Keita left to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left after his contract expired, resulting in Alexis Mac Allister arriving from Brighton.

But Liverpool are far from finished in the transfer market and James Pearce of The Athletic says they’re wanting at least one more central player due to the uncertain futures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – who have both been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, Liverpool are eyeing a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, but it remains to be seen if he’d be granted a departure as Pep Guardiola could be facing a midfield exodus this summer. Ilkay Gundogan left City to join Barcelona on a free transfer while Bernardo Silva has also been linked with a move to the Camp Nou, so they won’t want to lose another midfielder.

Phillips joined the Sky Blues for £45m from Leeds United in 2022 and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions, amassing less than 600 minutes of playing time. He spent his debut season behind Rodri in the pecking order and was expected to be linked with a move away from the Etihad, but City surely wouldn’t let join Liverpool unless they have a replacement.

Al Ittihad have made a £40m bid for Fabinho who was left out of their training camp, so a departure looks on the cards. Henderson has been in talks over his future on Merseyside but is considering a move to Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

Klopp could be left with only Mac Allister, Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Thiago in midfield, so he’ll need to get busy in the transfer market if Fabinho and Henderson end up being sold.

Phillips could be a shrewd signing and his value has dropped to around £27m as per Transfermarkt, but it remains to be seen whether City would be prepared to sell.