Liverpool urged to sign Boubacar Kamara this summer

Former striker turned pundit Stan Collymore has urged Liverpool to sign Aston Villa star Boubacar Kamara to strengthen their midfield department in this transfer window.

After enduring a woeful campaign last term, the Merseyside club have decided to strengthen their squad this summer in order to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Jurgen Klopp has prioritised freshening up the midfield and reportedly wants to sign at least three new midfielders after releasing Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner.

The Reds have already purchased Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and it has been suggested that they are now looking to sign another midfielder with Romeo Lavia being mentioned as a serious target.

However, out of nowhere, Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad have decided to make a move for Fabinho and they have already agreed on personal terms with the player to take him away from Anfield. So, if he eventually leaves the club then Klopp will need to sign a replacement for him.

Kamara to Liverpool

During an interview with Caught Offside, Collymore has said that Liverpool should break the bank to sign Moises Caicedo this summer. But, if the Reds fail to sign the Ecuadorian then Kamara would be an excellent option to replace Fabinho. However, the pundit says that Liverpool are expected to face difficulty in persuading the Villans to sell the Frenchman.

Collymore said:

“To replace Fabinho, I think Liverpool should break the bank for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and although it might be a little too soon for him, Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara would be an excellent acquisition for Klopp having been exceptional at times last season – although I think Aston Villa won’t be motivated to sell him this summer.”

It has been suggested that Liverpool are interested in signing Caicedo but Chelsea are currently the front-runner to acquire the 21-year-old’s service.

Kamara could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool as he is technically sound, dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can contribute defensively as well.

Having moved to Villa Park last summer, the midfielder – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – still has four years left in his current contract so Villa are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool decide to make a concrete approach to sign the Frenchman to bolster their midfield department.