Liverpool join Man Utd in race to sign Leon Goretzka

Liverpool have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as Jurgen Klopp prepares for the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, according to Football Transfers.

The Reds duo have linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and are set to be leaning towards moving to the Gulf State. Fabinho is set to undergo his medical with Al Ittihad after Liverpool received an official bid of £40m from the Saudi Pro League side.

The Brazilian is said to have agreed personal terms with the club and will put pen to paper once the deal goes through. Henderson is likely to follow his teammate to Saudi Arabia as Liverpool and Al Ettifaq are currently locked in talks over the fee for the 33-year-old.

The England international has also already agreed a contract worth £700,000-a-week and Al Ettifaq – who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard are confident of getting the deal done in the coming days.

Henderson and Fabinho formed a formidable partnership during their time at Anfield and helped Liverpool win several titles such as the Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.

Quality signing

Their exists will leave a void needing to be filled and Football Transfers says Liverpool have set their sights on signing Goretzka. The report says that Klopp has made Goretzka his ‘prime candidate’ and is a huge fan of his compatriot.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition from Manchester United as the Red Devils are also reportedly targeting a move for the German international this summer. Erik ten Hag wants to further strengthen his midfield and has been alerted to Goretzka’s potential availability.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel recently admitted that the 28-year-old may be allowed to leave the club this summer and Football Transfers says a £34m bid would be enough to seal a deal.

Goretzka is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world following his impressive displays in the middle of the park. He has made over 150 appearances for Bayern since joining from Schalke 04 and made 59 goal contributions across all competitions.

Last season, he racked up six goals and six assists in 40 games as the Bavarians clinched their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on the final day of last term.

He was considered untouchable and unsellable, however, Bayern Munich have changed their stance and are ready to offload him if they receive a suitable offer from interested clubs such as Liverpool or Man Utd.

