Liverpool considering move for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha

Liverpool have widened their search for midfielders to bolster their squad and have identified Joao Palhinha as a possible transfer target this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds could lose skipper Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the coming weeks with both players linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. Fabinho is close to joining Al Ittihad and Klopp is in the market to sign his replacement before the club’s first league game of the season against Chelsea.

Liverpool Echo claims that Liverpool’s transfer policy of signing young and talented players could be broken this summer as they switch attention to bringing in an experienced figure to Anfield. This approach has seen 28-year-old Palhinha emerge as a target, as per the report.

The Portugal international is attracting interest from several clubs including West Ham following his outstanding performances for Fulham last season. The Hammers had their initial offer in the region of £45m turned down by the Cottagers.

Marco Silva wants to keep Palhinha for the forthcoming season. He has four years left on his remaining contract with the club having joined them from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

The West Londoners are under no pressure to sell one of their prized assets this summer and as it stands, it will take only a huge offer for Fulham to consider offloading him.

Midfield reinforcement

Palhinha played a key role for Fulham as they finished 10th in the Premier League following their promotion to the top flight. He missed only three league games last season, racking up 40 appearances and scoring four goals across all competitions.

He has become a fan favourite at Craven Cottage during his short time at the club. The 28-year-old has represented Portugal at all youth levels through to the senior side. He made a combined appearance of 18 for the youth sides and scored once.

The defensive midfielder has featured in 21 games for Portugal and netted two times. According to the Daily Mail, Fulham value Palhinha around £60m this summer so Liverpool would have to pay big money to get a deal agreed.

The exit of Fabinho could force Liverpool into making an official bid soon as Jurgen Klopp wants his transfer busy done early.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been added to the German’s squad but more players are expected to join before the window closes.

