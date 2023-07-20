Liverpool could sign Cheick Doucoure for £70m

Liverpool have ‘begun work’ on signing Cheick Doucoure but Crystal Palace will want at least £70m to let the midfielder leave this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds were hoping to bring in at least one more midfielder after sealing early deals for Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. But it looks like Jurgen Klopp will have to sign two instead to make up for the loss of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho with both set to move to Saudi Arabia.

The Merseysiders received a £40m offer for Fabinho from Al-Ittihad last Friday and he was left out of the club’s squad for a training camp in Germany. It is believed that the Brazilian will undergo his medical this week ahead of his proposed move.

On Wednesday night prior to Liverpool’s first pre-season friendly against Karlsruher, the Reds agreed a deal in principle worth £12m plus add-ons to sell their skipper Henderson to Al-Ettifaq after missing the 4-2 win.

The England midfielder has two years left on his current deal, however, he is set to wave goodbye to Anfield and bring his 12-stay at the club to an end.

Midfield reinforcement

With two experienced players heading for the exit door, Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield and Doucoure has emerged as a potential target.

The Daily Mail says Liverpool have stepped-up their interest in the Mali international and have ‘begun working’ on a potential deal as Klopp looks to try and lure the midfielder to Anfield.

However, it won’t be easy getting a deal agreed as the newspaper says Palace want at least £70m for Doucoure. The 23-year-old only moved to Selhurst Park in an £18m deal from Lens last summer so Palace are reluctant to let him go so soon.

But the opportunity to turn a huge, swift profit would be too tempting for the Londoners should the likes of Liverpool table an irresistible offer worth at least £70m this summer.

He made 35 appearances across all competitions for Palace last season as they finished above Chelsea in the Premier League table.

