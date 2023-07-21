Man Utd and Liverpool eyeing Federico Chiesa

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League on points and were seventh for goals scored, so Erik ten Hag recognises the need to strengthen his attack to sustain a title challenge next season.

It’s no secret that United need a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left and Wout Weghorst departed after his loan spell came to an end, but reports suggest they’re after a wide forward too.

United have depth in attack

The Red Devils aren’t short of options with Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo at their disposal, but Corriere dello Sport say Federico Chiesa is on their wishlist.

The 25-year-old initially joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal in 2020 before turning the move permanent in 2022, making 94 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals with 20 assists. Chiesa had a hand in 16 goals from 30 Serie A games in his first campaign on loan but has since struggled with injuries.

Chiesa struggling for fitness

In the two seasons, the Italian international has featured in 14/38 Serie A games (2021/22) and 21/38 league outings (2022/23). His goal returns have understandably suffered too with only four league goals since in two years, but he did manage more assists (5) than Antony (2) and Sancho (2).

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Chiesa, but it’s hard to see where he would fit in with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz for competition.

United could make room for a new arrival, however, as Elanga started only five league games last season, Diallo spent 2022/23 on loan, Pellistri played in only a handful of top-flight games, and Garnacho started just five league outings.

Chiesa reportedly has a €50m (£43m) asking price, but time will tell if United or Liverpool put a bid in. Both sides have depth in attack and would have to sanction one or two sales, so it might be a while until progress in made on the Chiesa front.