Man Utd ready to ‘raise offer’ to sign Hojlund this summer

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to ‘raise their offer’ to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per the Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the frontline by signing a new striker in this transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Hojlund now emerging as the primary target.

It has recently been reported that after agreeing on a deal in principle with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana, the Red Devils are set to intensify their efforts to sign the Denmark international.

It has also been suggested that having agreed on personal terms with the youngster, Man Utd are preparing to submit a formal offer to Atalanta in order to secure Hojlund’s signature.

Now, writing on his website, Pedulla has reported that Man Utd were initially planning to submit an opening proposal of around €55m[£48m] but La Dea are insisting that they want £51m[€60m] upfront plus €10m[£9m] in bonuses to sell their star man.

Hojlund to Man Utd

So, the journalist claims that United are ready to ‘raise’ their opening offer and are set to launch a €60m[£51m] bid, including bonuses to sign Hojlund.

It seems the Red Devils’ proposal will fall just short of Atalanta’s valuation. But, Pedulla states that the Serie A side are eager to conclude this deal as soon as possible so Gian Piero Gasparini’s side could opt to accept United’s offer.

The journalist further says that Hojlund currently earns €600k[£521k]-a-year in salary at the Gewiss Stadium, but Ten Hag’s side are ready to raise his base wage eight times than that if he moves to Old Trafford this summer.

Having joined Atalanta last summer, Hojlund enjoyed a promising debut campaign in Serie A last term. It seems after being impressed by his recent displays, United have decided to register their interest in him to bolster their attack.

The 20-year-old possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward so he would be a great signing for Man Utd if they eventually manage to acquire his service in this transfer window.